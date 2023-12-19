Not playing 'big brother'? Congress forms panel to iron out issues with I.N.D.I.A partners

New Delhi: Minutes ahead of I.N.D.I.A meeting where top Opposition leaders are set to discuss seat sharing modalities, Congress announced a five-member panel consisting of senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot to steer party's alliance talks with parties at state level.

The five-member ‘National Alliance Committee’ includes former Chief Ministers Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash. Wasnik will serve as Convenor of the panel.

The committee is expected to take up alliance talks with parties in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The setting up of the committee just ahead of the I.N.D.I.A meeting assumes significant as it signalled Congress's message to allies that it is open to tie ups and would not play 'big brother' in states where it holds the card.

Congress has refused for any seat adjustments with I.N.D.I.A allies in the recent Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while it left one seat to CPI in Telangana.