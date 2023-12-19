Not playing 'big brother'? Congress forms panel to iron out issues with I.N.D.I.A partners

New Delhi: Minutes ahead of I.N.D.I.A meeting where top Opposition leaders are set to discuss seat sharing modalities, Congress announced a five-member panel consisting of senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot to steer party's alliance talks with parties at state level.
The five-member ‘National Alliance Committee’ includes former Chief Ministers Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash. Wasnik will serve as Convenor of the panel.
The committee is expected to take up alliance talks with parties in Uttar Pradesh and other states.
The setting up of the committee just ahead of the I.N.D.I.A meeting assumes significant as it signalled Congress's message to allies that it is open to tie ups and would not play 'big brother' in states where it holds the card.
Congress has refused for any seat adjustments with I.N.D.I.A allies in the recent Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while it left one seat to CPI in Telangana.
The Madhya Pradesh episode had led to war of words between Samajwadi Party and Congress after the latter refused to accommodate the ally in a few seats. SP had then warned Congress that it will pay back in the same coin when Congress comes to the negotiation table for Lok Sabha seat arrangements in UP.
Also, senior leader Kamal Nath's remarks against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also created trouble.
Sources said this committee is expected to iron out such differences and ensure smooth coordination between parties. The senior leaders will also have to use decades of political experience to steer talks in West Bengal too.
The presence of Gehlot and Baghel, who attracted the central leadership's ire for various reasons, also showed that the party is willing to use their experience and not completely sideline them.
Baghel was not considered for the post of Legislature Party in Chhattisgarh and appointed his inner-party rival Charan Das Mahant, who is close to Rahul Gandhi, in his place after state poll loss.
However, Kamal Nath does not find place in this panel meant to steer seat sharing talks with parties.