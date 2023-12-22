Congress forms manifesto committee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls; to be headed by P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress on Friday night announced a 16-member committee headed by senior Rajya Sabha MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and having Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among members to draft the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement comes a day after the Congress Working Committee sounded the election bugle by deciding to finalise candidates at the earliest by forming a Screening Committee by this month and a manifesto committee in a "one or two days".

While Chidambaram is named the Chairman, former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo has been chosen as the convenor, which also has Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a member.