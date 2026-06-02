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Congress has again capitulated to Muslim League on Vande Mataram: BJP

The party's allegation came after Shashi Tharoor questioned the need to play all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaDelhiShashi TharoorVande Mataram

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