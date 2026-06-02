Congress intensifies demand to sack Education Minister as CBSE transfers Chairman & Secretary

<p>New Delhi: As the government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/centre-transfers-cbse-chairman-secretary-amid-on-screen-marking-system-row-inquiry-panel-set-up-newsalert-4024751">shunted out the CBSE Chairman and Secretary</a>, Congress on Tuesday stepped up its demand for sacking of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, claiming that the ordering of an inquiry into the procurement of the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system proves that irregularities were committed.</p><p>General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, the "Mantri Pradhan" has been presiding over a monumentally corrupt, inept, and incompetent ecosystem that has played havoc with the lives of lakhs of youth and he needs to resign immediately.</p>.<p>"The CBSE Chairman and Secretary have been transferred. Justice requires that the Mantri Pradhan be sacked. The CBSE leadership’s unceremonious exit and the constitution of the one-member committee to investigate the procurement of the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system prove that irregularities were committed," he posted on 'X'.</p><p>"This is a testament to the ingenuity and skill of Gen Z students - who exposed this scandal online and even presented it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of Digvijaya Singh today," he said.</p>.CBSE OSM row: NSUI moves Delhi High Court seeking fresh verification, independent probe.<p>Ramesh said the action clearly timed for after the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting with the CBSE Board is an attempt to "distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership". </p><p>"It should be remembered that CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh had been given a two-year extension by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments as recently as November 2025," he said.</p><p>Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred out of the CBSE in the wake of irregularities in the digital evaluation system for the Class XII examination. A one-member committee of S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of Capacity Building Commission, has also been set up to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system by the CBSE.</p>