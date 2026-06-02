Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress intensifies demand to sack Education Minister as CBSE transfers Chairman & Secretary

Congress says the ordering of an inquiry into the procurement of the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system proves that irregularities were committed.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaJairam RameshCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on :

Follow Us