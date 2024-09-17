Congress, its ecosystem angry with me for participating in Ganesh Puja: PM Modi

“The British, who worked on the policy of 'divide and rule', were irked by the Ganesh Utsav. Today also, the people who are trying to divide and break Indian society are irked by Ganesh Utsav,” Modi said. “The people of Congress and its ecosystem are agitated because I attended Ganpati Poojan.”

Modi’s visit to Chandrachud’s residence during Ganesh Chaturthi Puja led to questions of whether the visit jeopardised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) faction leaders like Sanjay Raut demanded that Chandrachud recuse himself from hearing the ongoing case between the two factions of the Shiv Sena – the UBT faction and the Eknath Shinde faction.

Modi also said that in Karnataka, the Congress has “sinned” against Lord Ganesh. “In Karnataka, where they (Congress) are in power, they committed a big sin. They put Lord Ganesh’s idol behind bars. The whole country is disturbed because of those pictures. We cannot let these hateful elements move forward. We have a lot to achieve yet,” Modi said.