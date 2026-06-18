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Congress jabs govt over US-Iran signing 'Islamabad MoU', calls it severe setback to PM Modi's foreign policy

Jairam Ramesh noted that the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran has now been officially released.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsUnited StatesCongressPakistanIranIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

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