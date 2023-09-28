Congress lauds M S Swaminathan's contribution to agriculture sector

Ramesh said it was because of him that Indira Gandhi created the Department of Agricultural Research and Education in April 1972.

"Keeping in view the imperatives for ecological sustainability, he was the first to call for the Green Revolution to become what he called an EverGreen Revolution," he noted.

He spent the last three decades especially propagating this cause, both in government and through the research foundation established by him in Chennai, Ramesh said.

"He will remain an iconic figure. I was in regular touch with him and every interaction was a source of great education for me," he said in a post on X.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Swaminathan.

"His contribution to Indian agriculture transformed the lives of millions. We are committed to take his vision forward every opportunity we get," he said on X.