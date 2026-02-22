Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress launches legal fellowship, rapid response teams to strengthen Opposition voice

A National Conclave to Reclaim the RTI Act is also planned, as the transparency law is facing "sustained dilution and administrative weakening" over the years.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us