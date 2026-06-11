Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moves Supreme Court over rejection of Rajya Sabha poll nomination

<p>Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>against the rejection of her nomination for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha-elections">Rajya Sabha elections</a>. The polling is scheduled for June 18.</p><p>The matter is likely to be mentioned on Thursday morning for urgent listing, according to legal news portal Live Law.</p><p>Natarajan's nomination was rejected by returning officer and Principal Secretary of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Assembly Arvind Sharma on June 9 following objections raised by the BJP.</p><p>BJP leaders, including the party's Rajya Sabha nominee Mahesh Kewat, alleged that Natarajan, in her election affidavit, had failed to disclose details of a case pending before a court in Hyderabad.</p><p>The rejection of Natarajan's nomination effectively eliminates the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>from the contest for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. </p>.'Egregious': Top Congress leaders meet EC, says order rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination must be set aside immediately.<p>Natarajan, former Lok Sabha member from Mandsaur, is the AICC in-charge of Telangana.</p><p>On Wednesday, a delegation of top Congress leaders met Election Commission officials over the rejection of Natarajan's nomination and demanded that the "egregious" order be set aside immediately.</p><p>"This is a subversion of democracy...We still have full faith in constitutional institutions. That is why we are fighting this battle," Natarajan told reporters after the Congress delegation met the EC officials.</p>.<p><strong>Dramatic turn</strong></p><p>The June 18 elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, June 9, when the nomination of Natarajan was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.</p><p>In an order issued by returning officer Arvind Sharma, it was stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit by not mentioning a court complaint in Form 26 submitted along with nomination.</p><p>An official of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly said BJP candidate Kewat had filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned a case filed against her in Telangana in her affidavit.</p><p>After hearing arguments from both sides, the returning officer rejected Natarajan's nomination, according to the official.</p><p>Calling the nomination rejection a "murder of democracy", the Congress alleged that this was not a case of 'vote theft', but of 'seat theft'.</p>