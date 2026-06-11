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Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moves Supreme Court over rejection of Rajya Sabha poll nomination

Natarajan's candidature was rejected by Madhya Pradesh returning officer over non-disclosure of a case pending before a Hyderabad court.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshIndia PoliticsRajya Sabha Elections

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