<p>Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of farmer Sanjay Malik in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana’s </a>Sonipat.</p><p><br>According to a post shared on X by Congress, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> had first met Malik in 2023, when he visited the farmer’s fields and worked alongside him while listening to the struggles faced by farming families.</p>. <p>During that visit, Rahul Gandhi had assured Malik and his family that he would stand by them in both difficult and happy moments. </p><p><br>The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha reached the village in the morning and was received by the Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders.<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>