Punjab Cong leader's arrest, verbal spat in Bengal: I.N.D.I.A's latest headaches

While the Congress central leadership is keen on an alliance with AAP, its Delhi and Punjab units are not very enthusiastic about the idea. Though leaders like Pratap Bajwa and Sandeep Dikshit are unlikely to support an alliance, the leadership feels that they could convince other state leaders.

With the arrest on Thursday that has understandably riled up the Punjab Congress leadership, the AAP has made it clear it would be in the driver’s seat. The latest development would also drive the Congress away from the AAP.

Soon after the Mumbai meeting of I.N.D.I.A, a senior Congress leader had indicated that his party would have an alliance with AAP in Delhi, but added that seat sharing in Punjab may not see the light of the day, arguing that the BJP was not a force in the state.

However, another section believes that this is not a plausible formula and would not see the light of the day.

In Bengal, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is leading the tirade against Trinamool by making a statement against the ruling party almost on a daily basis. The Trinamool is also unhappy about the slow movement over its proposal to announce the bloc’s ‘campaign points’ on October 2, which was suggested by Mamata herself at the Mumbai meet.

The latest was his attack on Mamata for her Spain trip, questioning her for spending public money for “personal reasons” when the state was witnessing a dengue outbreak, with Trinamool’s Shashi Panja accusing the Congress leader of weakening I.N.D.I.A.

Trinamool Congress wants Congress to join hands with it by leaving its electoral understanding with the CPI(M)-led Left Front. Trinamool believes that the Muslims’ increasing reliance on Congress would be beneficial for it in the Lok Sabha elections, but it is to be seen whether the Congress is willing to play by the Trinamool script.