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Congress leaders pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Paying tribute, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his father's teachings and values will always remain with him.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeRajiv Gandhi

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