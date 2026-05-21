<p>New Delhi: Top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajiv-gandhi">Rajiv Gandhi</a> on his 35th death anniversary, and recalled the various initiatives undertaken by him for the country's progress.</p>.<p>Besides members of the Gandhi family, many former chief ministers and union ministers paid their tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.</p>.<p>Paying tribute, former Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> said his father's teachings and values will always remain with him.</p>.PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary.<p>"Papa, I will fully shoulder the responsibility of realizing the dream of a skilled, prosperous, and strong India that you envisioned," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Your teachings, your values, and your memories will always remain with me," he said.</p>.<p>After paying floral tributes to the former prime minister, Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Kharge</a> recalled Rajiv Gandhi's words: "India is an old country but a young nation. I dream of India - strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind".</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kharge said, "On his martyrdom day, we pay our deepest respects to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable son of India who inspired hope and aspiration in millions across the nation." With vision, courage, and a deep belief in India's future, he laid the foundations for the country's journey into the twenty first century, Kharge recalled.</p>.<p>"His transformative initiatives included lowering the voting age to eighteen, empowering local self governance through Panchayati Raj, ushering in the telecom and information technology revolution, advancing computerisation, securing important peace accords, launching the Universal Immunisation Programme, and introducing a forward looking education policy centred on inclusive learning.</p>.<p>"His legacy continues to shape modern India and remains a source of inspiration for generations," the Congress chief said in a post on X.</p>.<p>In another post in Hindi, Kharge said Rajiv Gandhi played a historic and visionary role in laying the foundation of modern India in the 21st century.</p>.<p>He undertook numerous transformative initiatives to strengthen women's empowerment, social participation, and national unity, he said, adding his efforts to bring stability to the country through peace and dialogue will always be remembered.</p>.<p>"Rajiv ji placed the welfare of every section of society at the centre and laid the cornerstone for many far-reaching policies during his tenure. Important steps like the new education policy, new health policy, housing policy, and irrigation policy gave development a new direction," he said.</p>.<p>"His vision was not limited to the present but was about shaping the India of future generations," Kharge noted.</p>.<p>Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, besides several former union ministers were present at his memorial Veer Bhumi.</p>.<p>Several Congress leaders also remembered Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of modern India.</p>.<p>Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai and was assassinated in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.</p>.<p>He served as India's prime minister from October 31, 1984, to December 2, 1989. </p>