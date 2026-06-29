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Congress leadership with foreign mindset working to divide India: BJP

Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the INC no longer stands for 'Indian National Congress', but for anti-India 'Italian National Congress' or 'Islamabad National Congress'.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

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