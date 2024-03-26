Congress lists 'injustices' against workers, says its 'shramik nyay' will dispel 'anyay kaal' darkness

The Modi government's four new labour codes of 2019-20 made employment more 'unstable' for all workers, he said, adding, "Workers in MSME are now at greater risk of losing their employment -- companies with up to 300 workers can freely lay off workers." "As part of our 'Shramik NYAY' guarantees, the Congress will conduct a comprehensive review of the Modi government's anti-worker labour codes and make suitable amendments to strengthen labour rights," he said.