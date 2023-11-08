Congress may seek Akhilesh's help to ease tensions despite election remarks

"If Congress wins, it will strengthen the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Planning for the next meeting and the way forward for the alliance would be taken up after campaigning for the state polls ends. After December 3, everyone will come together and align like Fevicol. Fevicol will automatically apply to the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties after the December 3 results. It will not only strengthen the Congress but the I.N.D.I.A bloc as a whole," the leader said.