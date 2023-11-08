Congress may seek Akhilesh's help to ease tensions despite election remarks

New Delhi: Congress is "unhappy" with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh for his continuing "harsh" remarks during the election campaign but may not allow a separation in I.N.D.I.A bloc, with its top leadership likely to reach out to him later this month to calm the relationship.
After calling it a "chalu" (cunning) party, Akhilesh on Tuesday said the Congress wants the “Samajwadi ideology” to perish, but his party's resolve is to spread it further. Though initially appearing to mellow down his attack, Akhilesh has been on a tirade against Congress for the latter's refusal to accommodate his party in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress sources, however, are "amused" at Akhilesh's continuing attack and compare his outbursts with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who subtly attacked the Congress for not taking it forward the I.N.D.I.A bloc due to its preoccupation with the state elections.
"Akhilesh ne zyada bola hei (Akhilesh has spoken too much). He has used harsh words. Nitish Kumar was also critical of the Congress but in control. They may have a different perception of Congress. But the language used by Nitish is completely Akhilesh's," a senior Congress leader said when asked about the SP chief's continuing diatribe against Congress.
The leader pointed out that Kharge had spoken to Nitish and assured him that the Congress would take all initiatives to take the I.N.D.I.A bloc forward. There is also a possibility of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge playing the mediator role by discussing the issue with Akhilesh later this month.
Sources said there is no immediate plan to dial Akhilesh, as the party is in full action mode in five states and cannot deviate its attention. However, Kharge called leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc was not ruled out.
When Akhilesh had expressed his unhappiness over the collapse of seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh, a "top Congress leader" spoke to him, which initially appeared to have calmed down the relationship. "Akhilesh is more bothered about five seats when we are concerned about five states. There needs to be some proportion," another Congress leader said.
"If Congress wins, it will strengthen the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Planning for the next meeting and the way forward for the alliance would be taken up after campaigning for the state polls ends. After December 3, everyone will come together and align like Fevicol. Fevicol will automatically apply to the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties after the December 3 results. It will not only strengthen the Congress but the I.N.D.I.A bloc as a whole," the leader said.
Congress sources insisted that it was clear to all parties that there was no alliance at the state level for I.N.D.I.A parties thought there was no bar in exploring options. "It was clear that the alliance was for Lok Sabha polls. No one talked about state polls. 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega I.N.D.I.A' slogan was for the Lok Sabha polls, no one talked about the state polls, all of them said it was for Lok Sabha polls," the leader said.