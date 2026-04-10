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Congress meet on April 10 to discuss women's quota, delimitation and West Asia conflict

Sources said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at 3 pm at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in Delhi.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:47 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndiaLok SabhaWest Asia

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