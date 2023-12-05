Congress mulls drastic changes in 3 states after election defeats

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters, “there will be a thorough examination. We will introspect.”

While Venugopal spoke about “introspection”, a section of leaders felt that nothing would come out citing such previous exercises. “We had introspection earlier too. No one appeared to act on these,” a senior leader said.

Rajmani Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, told DH, “arrogance led to our defeat in Madhya Pradesh. There was overconfidence. There is a need for introspection. Common workers were kept at a distance. There was an atmosphere in our favour but we did not capitalise on it.”

He did not mention Kamal Nath by name but said there should be workers from the ground at leadership level.

Sources said there will be “drastic changes” at leadership level in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh specifically. In Madhya Pradesh, sources said, Kamal Nath ran the party like his “fiefdom” while Digvijaya Singh too played his part. “Both were hand-in-hand. We need leaders who perform,” a leader said.

The central leadership also finds the insistence of state leadership on candidates as something that hampered their forward movement. A senior leader involved in decision making said their surveys showed that 60 sitting MLAs were facing anti-incumbency and wanted at least 40 of them to be dropped but state leadership resisted it.

“Gehlot insisted that it cannot be done. He was right in a way as an MLA who is denied a ticket can take away 10-15,000 votes. But we need to take risks and try out new faces,” the leader said. Sources said the central leadership in some cases insisted on fielding new faces.

In Madhya Pradesh, sources said they were surprised by the difference of 8.11 percentage points in vote-share compared with the BJP, which leaders did not see on the ground. They also admitted some of the complaints of Samajwadi Party had merit but Kamal Nath stalled any such concessions.

Sources said they will also examine how Congress was wiped out in the tribal belt of Chhattisgarh, as it had swept the tribal seats. Initial assessment is that the BJP’s “communal” campaign coupled with allegations against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Mahadev App issue.