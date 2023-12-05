Cong mulls rescheduling I.N.D.I.A meet to 'convenient' date for Mamata, Stalin

Stalin has indicated his presence is needed in Chennai as Tamil Nadu is experiencing torrential rains.

Banerjee had on Monday said that she had no information about the I.N.D.I.A meeting, and so she had scheduled a programme in north Bengal that stretches over six to seven days.

With respect to the loss of Congress in the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections, the West Bengal CM had claimed that had the Opposition parties – in the fray against the BJP – resorted to seat-sharing then such an election outcome could have been averted. She attributed the defeat of the anti-BJP camp to Congress, and not to the people.

Along with Mamata Banerjee and Stalin, even Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had no plans to attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 6, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

