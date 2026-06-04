Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, six others for Rajya Sabha elections; sitting MP Digvijaya Singh dropped

<p>New Delhi: Congress on Thursday announced seven candidates, including party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-nears-final-call-on-rajya-sabha-candidates-mallikarjun-kharge-set-to-file-nomination-on-friday-4027703">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections that saw veteran leader Digvijaya Singh being the only sitting MP to be dropped.</p><p>The list, released late evening, has two Rahul Gandhi aides – Meenakshi Natarajan in Madhya Pradesh and Praveen Chakravarty in Tamil Nadu – and in-charge of the Congress president’s office Pranav Jha. Rajasthan sitting MP Neeraj Dangi is another candidate.</p><p>Besides Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rahman Khan, and Congress Media and Publicity Department head Pawan Khera, who belongs to Rajasthan, are the two other candidates from Karnataka. </p><p>Four years ago when he was overlooked for a Rajya Sabha seat, Khera had commented, “perhaps there was some shortcoming in my penance.” The party choosing Khera from Karnataka also meant that Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila was ignored by the party.</p><p>Sharmila, whose supporters claim that the leadership had promised a seat when she joined the party in January 2024, had recently met both Kharge and Rahul to lobby for the seat. She had then said, “I am very sure that Rahul Gandhi knows the best.”</p>.Centre likely to reintroduce Women's Quota Bill in Parliament to capitalise on DMK-Congress fallout.<p>While the party chose to renominate Dangi from Rajasthan, it chose to bench Singh for Telangana in-charge Natarajan, a former Lok Sabha MP who is considered close to Rahul. There were claims by senior leaders Kamal Nath and Shobha Ojha for the seat but the leadership chose Natarajan, who they wanted to bring from Tamil Nadu earlier this year.</p><p>Singh had earlier indicated that he may not be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls but sources said he was also considered by the leadership. </p><p>For the bypolls in Tamil Nadu, Congress has fielded Professional Congress and Data Analytics department head Praveen Chakravarty in the seat conceded to it by ruling TVK. The party also chose Pranav Jha, who is the AICC in-charge of the Congress president’s office, from Jharkhand where a seat was allotted by alliance partner JMM. </p><p>Congress has just three sitting MPs who are retiring and if the election goes as per party strength, Congress is likely to get seven lawmakers.</p>