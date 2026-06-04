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Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, six others for Rajya Sabha elections; sitting MP Digvijaya Singh dropped

Besides Kharge, AICC Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and Congress Media and Publicity Department head Pawan Khera are the two other candidates from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsDigvijaya Singh

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