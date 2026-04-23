<p>After the Mahila <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a>, the OBC Department of the main opposition party is embarking on a nationwide campaign for implementation of 33% women’s reservation with a focus on quota-within-quota for OBC women.</p><p>They will organise meetings and protest programmes across the country to press for the quota for OBC women and the first such meeting would be in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on May 1. </p><p>The decision was taken at a meeting of the senior advisory council of OBC Department on Wednesday, which was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>OBC Department head Anil Jaihind said there is no mention of OBC women in the Bill that was brought by the Modi government.</p><p>“The OBC population in the country is about 60% but there is no mention of our OBC mothers and sisters in the scheme of things of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.</p>.Women's Reservation Bill: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi likens Opposition parties to Kauravas, warns Congress of Sishupal's fate.<p>“Our leadership has said that if the BJP brings the Women's Reservation Bill, we are ready to support it but OBC mothers and sisters should also be given a place in it. We will take this issue across the country and tell everyone that the Modi government wants to keep OBC women out of reservation,” he said.</p><p>The Mahila Congress has initiated a campaign to send 10 lakh postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two months seeking immediate implementation of women’s quota besides urging to put quota-within-quota for OBC women. In Delhi, postcards were posted from the General Post Office by women workers of the party.</p>