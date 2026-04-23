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Congress OBC wing launches nationwide push for OBC women quota

The decision was taken at a meeting of the senior advisory council of OBC Department on Wednesday, which was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

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