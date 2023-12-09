Congress on backfoot post assembly poll results; Mahua shown the door by LS Speaker

Good morning readers! We meet again at a time when the Congress has been bruised, battered, and left crying in a corner holding onto their win in Telangana assembly polls as the BJP trumped them once again in an electoral battle as they drove the grand old party out of power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and comfortably regained control over the Madhya Pradesh government.
Besides the assembly elections, this week also witnessed the expulsion of TMC’s Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the alleged cash-for-queries scam. However, Moitra has categorically denied taking cash for raising questions in the Parliament, and also announced outside the Parliament building that the Lok Sabha Ethics committee did not find any proof of her having taken cash.
Let us now take a deep dive into the cauldron that is Indian politics and have a look at what went down this week:
BJP wins in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan
The results of the 2023 Assembly elections of four states were announced on December 3, and to the surprise of many who thought the Congress would win in at least two states, the BJP, led by ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, stumped them by winning three.
The most shocking results were of Chhattisgarh, where many exit polls had predicted that the Congress would retain power, and early trends also showed a similar scenario. However, as the counting progressed, the tides reversed in the favour of the saffron party. At the end of counting, the Congress was nowhere to be seen in India’s Hindi heartland.
While some Congress leaders in MP alleged that tampered EVMs were to be blamed for the poll debacle, most of their leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said the party would analyse the results of the polls and that the “ideological battle” would go on.
The BJP, on the other hand, did not leave this golden opportunity to take a dig at the Congress. The loudest voice in this regard was that of PM Narendra Modi, who on the opening day of the Parliament’s winter session, chose to rub salt on their wounds by saying, “If I speak based on the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in Opposition. Instead of making plans to vent frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leave behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years. If they move forward with positivity in this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them.”
Congress wins the Telangana tussle; KCR needs hip replacement
Despite its troubles in the Hindi heartland, the Congress did manage to snatch the Telangana throne from KCR-led BRS this time around, which makes it the first party - apart from the BRS - to take over the reins of the southern state formed in 2014.
And to fan the flames of defeat, KCR suffered a hip fracture days after the assembly election results, and had to to undergo a hip replacement surgery.
Revanth Reddy swears in as Telangana CM, his ‘Bihar DNA’ remark irks BJP
Telangana’s newly appointed chief minister, Revanth Reddy, who has progressed from an ABVP student leader to the topmost position in the state as a Congress member, was sworn in on December 7. Right after swearing in, Reddy said that the iron fencing around Pragathi Bhavan - official residence of the Telangana chief minister where BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao lived for the past 10 years - has been removed.
However, his first day in office was not all fun and games. In an interaction with the media, Reddy had allegedly said, "My DNA is Telangana. KCR's DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR's caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA”.
His comment prompted Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to remark that Reddy’s comment was an "insult" to the state of Bihar.
ZPM triumphs in Mizoram
Lalduhoma-led Zoro People’s Movement (ZPM) ousted the MNF from power this time. The newly formed party bagged 27 out of 40 seats in the fray for the Mizoram assembly elections. Lalduhoma has, however, announced that his party will maintain cordial relations with the central government, but will not join any political alliance at the national level.
Why no CM announcement, Modiji and co.?
With so many leaders to please, the BJP is again facing the dilemma of who are the ones it should select as the next chief ministers of MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. While both Congress’s Revanth Reddy and ZPM’s Lalduhoma have taken oaths as the chief ministers of Telangana and Mizoram respectively, the BJP is still at a loss of whom it will select to lead the three states it has won in.
One can only hope that these decisions will not take as long as it took to decide who will be the Karnataka Leader of Opposition!
KTR trolls himself after poll debacle
Former Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao had, on the day of vote counting (December 3), shared a picture of himself with a gun on social media, with the caption, “Hattrick Loading 3.0”. However, as counting progressed it became clear that the KCR government would not be returning to power. Despite the loss, the 47-year-old did not lose his sense of humour as he soon shared the post with a new caption, “This one ain’t gonna age well, Missed the mark”.
Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha
After months of back-and-forth, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has finally been expelled from the Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the ethics committee based on charges against her of allegedly taking cash for queries inside the House. Moitra has categorically denied such allegations, and has instead labelled the entire fiasco as a “hanging by a kangaroo court”.
Chadha back in the House
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who got through the doors of the Chopra household after tying the knot with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, has found himself in the Rajya Sabha House once again after his suspension was removed by the RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The air’s intense in I.N.D.I.A
Some I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders have also hit out at the Congress after its losses in three assembly elections. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said a lack of seat-sharing was what caused the Congress’s losses in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Omar Abdullah has said these are the Congress’s losses and not that of the entire bloc.
While Congress wanted to wait for the assembly poll results before discussing seat-sharing for the general elections (maybe it thought it would have the bargaining chip if it performed well), now they will be on the backfoot, especially in places like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
DMK MP’s comments receive widespread criticism
DMK MP Senthilkumar was widely criticised by the BJP and others for his comments (later expunged) on the states that had voted for the BJP this time. Later, Senthilkumar issued an apology for his words. After Udhayanidhi's controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma, the latest debacle by another DMK leader might only add to the party’s woes.
Some other interesting stories from this week
Besides these major events that clouded India’s political space this week, we also saw the BJP and TMC get into a tussle after National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed that Kolkata is the safest city in India. While TMC hailed this as their achievement, the BJP slammed the Mamata government and said that the latter has suppressed the actual data.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced that it will carry out a march from Mumbai’s Dharavi to the Adani Group office in the city on December 16, which would be led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray himself. “Several suspicious decisions have been taken to favour Adani Group for the Dharavi redevelopment project. It also includes a TDR (Transferable Development Rights) sale clause which will benefit the Adani group significantly," Thackeray told reporters.
In Karnataka, there has been discordance among BJP MLAs after LoP R Ashoka decided to walk out of the assembly in protest against what he perceives as the Congress trying to protect their MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and his men who had allegedly attacked BJP SC Morcha member Prithvi Singh. This was not in accordance with the plans of state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, who wanted to protest in the House itself.
In Rajasthan, a newly elected MLA, Balmikund Acharya, went around his constituency, calling for shops selling non-vegetarian food to show their licenses. If they didn’t have so, he even asked the police to seize their items.
On the international front, New Delhi has told the US about Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat to attack India's Parliament. However, the alleged role of the Indian employee in a plot to kill Pannun in the US is what dominated the latter’s Senate hearing.
Vladimir Putin has announced that he will contest Russia’s presidential elections again in 2024.
That’s all for this week, folks! We shall meet again with a week’s worth of political potboilers. Till then, adieu!
