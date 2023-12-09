Congress on backfoot post assembly poll results; Mahua shown the door by LS Speaker

Good morning readers! We meet again at a time when the Congress has been bruised, battered, and left crying in a corner holding onto their win in Telangana assembly polls as the BJP trumped them once again in an electoral battle as they drove the grand old party out of power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and comfortably regained control over the Madhya Pradesh government.

Besides the assembly elections, this week also witnessed the expulsion of TMC’s Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the alleged cash-for-queries scam. However, Moitra has categorically denied taking cash for raising questions in the Parliament, and also announced outside the Parliament building that the Lok Sabha Ethics committee did not find any proof of her having taken cash.

Let us now take a deep dive into the cauldron that is Indian politics and have a look at what went down this week:



BJP wins in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

The results of the 2023 Assembly elections of four states were announced on December 3, and to the surprise of many who thought the Congress would win in at least two states, the BJP, led by ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, stumped them by winning three.

The most shocking results were of Chhattisgarh, where many exit polls had predicted that the Congress would retain power, and early trends also showed a similar scenario. However, as the counting progressed, the tides reversed in the favour of the saffron party. At the end of counting, the Congress was nowhere to be seen in India’s Hindi heartland.

While some Congress leaders in MP alleged that tampered EVMs were to be blamed for the poll debacle, most of their leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, said the party would analyse the results of the polls and that the “ideological battle” would go on.

The BJP, on the other hand, did not leave this golden opportunity to take a dig at the Congress. The loudest voice in this regard was that of PM Narendra Modi, who on the opening day of the Parliament’s winter session, chose to rub salt on their wounds by saying, “If I speak based on the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in Opposition. Instead of making plans to vent frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leave behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years. If they move forward with positivity in this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them.”