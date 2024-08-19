Congress open to talks with like-minded parties to strike 'respectable alliance' for J&K polls: Karra

Asked if the Congress will align with parties such as the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Karra said, "The previous coalition (for parliamentary polls) had different parameters; it was at the national level and parameters are always different between parliamentary elections and assembly elections."

"So, we will have to talk within ourselves also, to my leadership in Jammu and Kashmir. We have been given assurance by the leadership here in Delhi that there shall be a respectable alliance because the parameters fixed at that time (parliamentary polls) were different which I don't think would be applicable this time," he told PTI.