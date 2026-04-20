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Congress plans pan-India campaign to counter BJP, seeks implementation of 33% quota for women within 543 Lok Sabha seats

Senior leaders have been tasked to hold Facebook Live to strongly raise the demand for immediate implementation of women’s quota.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 11:10 IST
India NewsCongressLok Sabha

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