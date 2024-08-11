Congress partnered with Hindenburg to create 'chaos in world's fastest-growing economy', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Senior BJP leader and former Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has cried foul and come out in support of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch after she and her husband were accused of having stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged 'Adani money siphoning scandal' in a report published by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on Saturday.

In post on social media platform 'X', Chandrasekhar, launched a scathing attack on Congress and pointed fingers at the grand old party for allegedly "partnering" with Hindenburg to "destabilize" and "discredit one of the world's strongest financial systems and create chaos in the world's fastest growing economy, i.e. India".