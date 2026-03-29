<p>Mumbai: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and concerns over disruptions to global energy supply chains, veteran Congressman and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Sunday met Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/a-toothless-iran-missile-and-drone-strikes-show-it-can-still-inflict-pain-3948354">Iran</a>’s Supreme Leader in India.</p><p>Khan, who is an invitee member of the Congress Working Committee held detailed discussions with Ilahi. </p><p>Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh was also present during the deliberations. </p>.Iran writes 'Thank You India' on missile fired at Israel.<p>Khan expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s supreme leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as for the soldiers who laid down their lives and civilians killed in the attacks.</p><p>Khan said that the attacks by the United States-Israel coalition on Iran is being condemned across the globe.</p><p>Khan expressed solidarity with the people of Iran during the difficult times and hoped that the situation in West Asia would normalize soon. </p>