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Congress party's Naseem Khan meets Iranian Supreme leader’s envoy

Khan expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s supreme leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as for the soldiers who laid down their lives and civilians killed in the attacks.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:58 IST
India NewsCongressIranIndia

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