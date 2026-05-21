Congress patronage to infiltrators real gaddari: Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul's 'Modi traitor' remark

<p>Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday reacted sharply to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-shah-rss-traitors-economic-storm-coming-rahul-4010502">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s 'traitor' remark about PM Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress party of providing 'patronage' to infiltrators. During a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi saying the PM's five-nation tour has yielded "concrete outcomes" for the benefit of everyone in the country.</p><p>Be it strengthening the country's energy security, defence sector or attracting foreign investments and increasing exports, the prime minister's foreign visit has yielded big outcomes for the benefit of various sectors, Goyal said.</p>.<p>"On the one hand, the entire world looks upon Prime Minister Modi with immense confidence, on the other, Rahul Gandhi, who has a negative mindset, repeatedly reveals his true nature and character through his words and language," Goyal said adding that PM Modi was received three international awards during the tour. </p><p>"Tell me, is the ending of Naxalism an act of 'gaddari (betrayal)' or was allowing Naxalism to fester for years under the Congress rule the true act of 'gaddari'? Would we label the act of enhancing the global prestige of the tricolour as 'gaddari'?</p>.'Reflects his anarchic mindset': BJP on Rahul Gandhi calling PM Modi 'traitor'.<p>"Or, would we consider it 'gaddari' when one travels abroad only to disparage India's tricolour?" the BJP leader asked.</p><p>He went on to question - "Would breaking the back of terrorism, delivering a befitting reply to it be considered 'gaddari' or should the act of feeding biryani to terrorists and striking compromises with them be deemed 'gaddari'?"</p><p>Goyal further said that PM Modi has kept the country secure which reflects his "true patriotism" while calling Congress party and the Gandhi family traitors for providing "patronage to infiltrators."</p><p>He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi keeps abusing the Prime Minister out of grudge and frustration because his party has been rejected by the people repeatedly.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>