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Congress patronage to infiltrators real gaddari: Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul's 'Modi traitor' remark

Goyal said that PM Modi has kept the country secure which reflects his "true patriotism".
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndiaNarendra ModiPiyush Goyal

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