Congress pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Tributes to the man who united the entire country, the iron man of India, the country's first deputy prime minister, former Congress president and our source of inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said a grateful nation celebrates the 148th birth anniversary of the one and only Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"On February 13, 1949, while unveiling a bronze bust of his, Jawaharlal Nehru had said: 'Sardar Patel, after all, is not of Gujarat alone; he belongs to the whole of India. He has drawn the map of free India. He has had a great hand in securing the independence of India and later contributed greatly to preserving it'."

It must be noted here that Nehru went against his own beliefs and made an exception in Patel's case by inaugurating the bronze bust of Patel during his lifetime, Ramesh pointed out.