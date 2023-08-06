Congress planning a grand show to mark Rahul Gandhi's re-entry in Parliament

All eyes will be on the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday as it is likely to take a call on reinstating Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership even as Opposition leaders questioned the “delay” in revoking the Congress leader’s suspension.
The Congress is expecting that it could field Rahul Gandhi to speak during the no-confidence motion debate once his membership is reinstated.
The Supreme Court order staying Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case has been submitted by the Congress with the Lok Sabha Secretariat already. Sources said the Secretariat would initiate the process for reinstating Rahul on Monday.
Any delay in the notification is likely to lead to pandemonium in the Lok Sabha. The Congress is planning to make Rahul Gandhi’s re-entry a grand show in Parliament.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said on Sunday that it was not a question of just Rahul but that of people of Wayanad, which he represents. He also questioned the delay in the notification by the Secretariat.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin said, “Why hasn't Rahul Gandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why is the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother Rahul Gandhi's presence in Parliament?”
Senior Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said, “It’s been over 48 hours since the Supreme Court stayed the unlawful conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order. Any delay is unjust and in defiance of India’s highest court.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Union government was scared of Rahul Gandhi and that is why there is a delay in revoking his suspension.
"The swiftness with which he was disqualified as MP is not being seen after the SC stayed the conviction. The Central government is scared of Rahul Gandhi due to which he is yet to be reinstated as MP," he said.
Raut said this issue would come up for discussion in I.N.D.I.A parties’ meeting in Parliament on Monday.