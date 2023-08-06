Congress planning a grand show to mark Rahul Gandhi's re-entry in Parliament

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin said, “Why hasn't Rahul Gandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why is the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother Rahul Gandhi's presence in Parliament?”

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said, “It’s been over 48 hours since the Supreme Court stayed the unlawful conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order. Any delay is unjust and in defiance of India’s highest court.”