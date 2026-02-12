Menu
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flags workplace caste bias, cites Odisha anganwadi boycott

Kharge said workplace caste discrimination is being reported from different parts of the country.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:51 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsOdishapoliticsCongressMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

