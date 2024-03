In a rare press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress said electoral bonds have, on the one hand, benefitted the BJP hugely and, on the other, finances of the principal opposition party are under "determined assault".

Deccan Herald's Sumit Pande, Shemin Joy, and Viju Cherian discuss the grand old party’s rare press conference regarding frozen bank accounts and what Sonia Gandhi's presence at the presser signifies.