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Congress, previous UPA was suffering from 'son stroke': Pralhad Joshi

"In their effort to promote son, they did not harness the energy of the sun," Joshi said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPralhad Joshi

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