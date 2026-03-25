<p>Union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi </a>on Wednesday replying to supplementary questions related to solar projects in Maharashtra, took a dig at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>and the previous UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government. Joshi said that back then they were suffering from a "son stroke" due to which they could not harness the energy of the sun.</p> <p>The remarks surfaced during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, when the minister highlighted the strides made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the solar energy space. He stated that the renewable energy generation capacity has increased under the BJP rule and that more than 10,000 circuit kilometres of green energy corridor have been developed.</p>.Modi govt has neither direction nor strategy, just empty rhetoric: Rahul Gandhi.<p>"In their effort to promote son, they did not harness the energy of the sun," Joshi said, in an apparent reference to former Congress president and current Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.</p>