Congress promises to bring back Nyay scheme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that the Congress is not at all worried. “We were not frightened of the Britishers so where is the question of getting worried because of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, BJP and the RSS,” he said.

Kharge also accused Modi of speaking lies and making false promises. “What happened to the Rs 15 lakh in every bank account as promised earlier,” he asked.

“For saving one BJP MP they suspended 147 MPs of opposition parties,” Kharge said, adding that democracy is at stake under the BJP-RSS regime.