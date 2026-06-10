Congress questions BJP 'propaganda' & performance on Modi's 12th year

<p>NEW DELHI: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/cartoon/dh-toon-pm-modis-12-years-in-office-4032090">Modi government </a>completed another year in power, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/prachar-vs-hisab-congress-releases-modi-governments-report-card-on-12th-anniversary-4033004">Congress </a>on Tuesday claimed that promises made in the past 12 years by the ruling BJP have been accompanied by "propaganda" and "grand statements", but in reality none of them translated into transforming the lives of people.</p>.<p>Congress Research Department head Rajeev Gowda and in-charge of research and monitoring in Congress Media Department Amitabh Dubey referred to the government's decision to cut the number of LPG cylinders provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries from nine to four and said Modi has chosen to strike this blow against families and women on the anniversary of his swearing-in.</p>.<p>Releasing a 75-page document, 'Prachar vs Hisab (Propaganda vs Accountability), Promise vs Reality', they also rebutted the government's propaganda on economy, jobs, foreign policy, energy, environment, climate change, agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, urban development, social sector, civil liberties and minorities governance and law.</p>.'PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on CBSE OSM row.<p>"Over the last 12 years, promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements and headlines. But the reality is that none of those headlines actually translate into anything that is meaningfully transforming the lives of the people,” Gowda said.</p>.<p>He alleged that the “propaganda” was that India was rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy but in reality, it slipped from the 4th largest economy to 6th largest, rupee becoming the worst-performing currency with a fall from Rs 83 in 2024 to nearly 97 now and foreign investors withdrawing Rs 2.1 lakh crore from the country.</p>.<p>Dubey reminded that Modi had said people will get relief from inflation but the "truth is that from 2014 until now, the price of LPG has increased by 123%, price of petrol has risen by 44%, diesel by 73%, milk by 71% and pulses by 84%.”</p>.<p>Referring to the Modi government’s promise to transform India into a global employment hub, Gowda said the reality is that four out of 10 graduates remain unemployed and cautioned that the country could face a demographic challenge if quality employment opportunities were not created for young people entering the labour market.</p>.<p>"The urban youth unemployment rate is 18.4%, and only 7% of unemployed graduates secure a permanent salaried job within a year," he said.</p>.CPM distances itself from ED action on Pinarayi's daughter; Congress, BJP continue targeting ex-CM.<p>He said the rising prices of essential commodities had increased the financial burden on households as household incomes had not increased proportionately.</p>.<p>Countering the government's promise of giving equal opportunities for all, he said India was ranked 108th in the Global Gender Gap Index earlier but had now fallen to 131st in the world. "We are failing one half of our population by not creating opportunities for women to enter the workforce," he said.</p>.<p>Close to 40,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were shut down in the last financial year, he said, adding, "The damage caused by demonetisation continues, and the MSME sector continues to bear the brunt."</p>.<p>He also referred to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and said 6.5 crore voters have been deleted across the country.</p>.<p>“We have a situation where our democracy is deeply flawed, and this is a real tragedy for every citizen of India,” he said.</p>