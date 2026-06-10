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Congress questions BJP 'propaganda' & performance on Modi's 12th year

"The urban youth unemployment rate is 18.4%, and only 7% of unemployed graduates secure a permanent salaried job within a year."
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 21:22 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 21:22 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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