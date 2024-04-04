Congress questions PM Modi over his stance on Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt's caste survey

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he thinks of the caste census conducted by his 'old new ally' Nitish Kumar in Bihar, saying he should break his 'silence' on the issue.

Ahead of the prime minister's rally in Bihar's Jamui, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister

"The Prime Minister is in Jamui, Bihar today. It is unlikely to ever figure in his propaganda-laden speeches, but these are the issues that the people of Bihar want to hear from him about: Bihar was the first state to abolish the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2006. APMCs ensure farmers get MSP for their produce. Removing them has spelled disaster for farmers in Bihar, 97 per cent of whom have small or marginal landholdings."