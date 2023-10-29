JOIN US
india

Congress releases list of candidates for MLC elections 2024

In a statement, Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the names of the candidates to contest from five constituencies in the state Legislative Council.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 08:20 IST

Bengaluru: The Congress on Sunday released the list of candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held next year.

The candidates for two graduates' constituencies are Dr B Chandrashekara B from North East constituency and Ramoji Gowda from Bengaluru seat.

The party fielded Puttanna from Bengaluru Teachers constituency, K K Manjunath from South West Teachers seat and D T Srinivas from South East Teachers consitutency.

(Published 29 October 2023, 08:20 IST)
