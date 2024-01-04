Congress renames Bharat Nyay Yatra as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The Congress on Thursday rechristened the Bharat Nyay Yatra as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi will lead the yatra from the country's east to the west beginning January 14, after leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year.

Arunachal Pradesh has been newly incorporated into the states that Rahul Gandhi will traverse during the yatra.

The yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh for 11 days covering 1,074 km in 20 districts.

The whole yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 Assembly seats.

The overall distance to be covered has been extended from 6,200 km to 6,700 km.