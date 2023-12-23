Congress reshuffles leaders across states as LS polls approach, Priyanka relieved as UP in-charge

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday inducted new faces in its central leadership, including Sachin Pilot, as the party gets ready for Lok Sabha polls.

Key leaders like K C Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) retained their space while General Secretary Tarqiue Anwar and in-charges Rajani Patil, Bhakta Charan Das, Harish Choudhary and Manish Chhathrath were shown the door.