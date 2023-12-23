JOIN US
Homeindia

Congress reshuffles leaders across states as LS polls approach, Priyanka relieved as UP in-charge

Sachin Pilot has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh in place of Kumari Selja who moves to Uttarakhand. Surjewala will remain the party's Karnataka in-charge.
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 14:25 IST

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday inducted new faces in its central leadership, including Sachin Pilot, as the party gets ready for Lok Sabha polls.

Key leaders like K C Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) retained their space while General Secretary Tarqiue Anwar and in-charges Rajani Patil, Bhakta Charan Das, Harish Choudhary and Manish Chhathrath were shown the door.

Priyanka Gandhi will remain General Secretary but will no more be in charge of Uttar Pradesh. Avinash Pande, who was Jharkhand in-charge, will now be the party's in-charge in Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin Pilot has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh in place of Kumari Selja who moves to Uttarakhand. Surjewala will remain Karnataka in-charge while he will hand over responsibilities for Madhya Pradesh to Jitendra Singh, who will also look after Assam.

(Published 23 December 2023, 14:25 IST)
