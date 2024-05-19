Congress, RJD leaders did not attend Ram temple consecration because of 'Ghushpathiye' vote bank: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Bettiah in West Champaran district in support of BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal, who is seeking re-election from Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said, "Congress and RJD were against the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya from the very beginning. Invitations for the ceremony were sent to them, but they did not come because of their 'Ghushpathiye' vote bank."

Shah accused Congress and RJD leaders of being scared that attending the ceremony would offend their vote bank.