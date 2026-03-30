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Congress says 'no information' on notice for CEC's removal even after 19 days

Raising the issue in the afternoon session, Singhvi said the notice for removal of the CEC was given 19 days ago on March 12.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

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