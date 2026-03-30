<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi on Monday raised the issue of removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office in Rajya Sabha, saying there is no information about the status of the Opposition notice even after passing of 19 days.</p><p>Raising the issue in the afternoon session, Singhvi said the notice for removal of the CEC was given 19 days ago on March 12.</p><p>“The Chair has not informed the House whether the notice is admitted, under consideration. We have no information. Nineteen days now,” he said. </p><p>Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was chairing the proceedings, said, “I will see.” He did not allow Trinamool Congress’ Nadimul Haque to refer to the issue during the debate on the Central Armed Police Forces Bill.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Jobs for youths top Congress agenda: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.<p>The Opposition had on March 12 submitted separate notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking Kumar’s removal charging him with “partisan and discriminatory” conduct, “mass disenfranchisement” through SIR and taking actions that “undermine public confidence”, marking a first in India’s Parliamentary history.</p><p>Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan have to examine the notices and take a decision on whether to accept it or not. If the notices are accepted, both the Speaker and the Chairman will constitute a three-member panel to investigate the charges and submit a report, which will be considered by the Parliament. </p>