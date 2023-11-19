JOIN US
india

Congress screens Cricket World Cup final at its headquarters, Kharge present

Last Updated 19 November 2023, 10:00 IST

New Delhi: The Congress has put up big screens at its headquarters here to screen the world cup cricket final between India and Australia on Sunday.

Sources said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior Congress leaders were present to watch the match at the Congress headquarters.

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan's Bundi, are likely to watch the final match there, the sources added.

Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have wished the Indian cricket team good luck and said the entire country is behind them and is cheering for them to win the world cup.

(Published 19 November 2023, 10:00 IST)
