Congress sets up screening committees for upcoming Assembly elections

New Delhi: Preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress on Thursday announced Screening Committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir with leaders like Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore and Madhusudan Mistry tasked to prepare a list of probable candidates for poll-bound states.

The setting up of four Screening Committees came a day after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said ‘mahaul’ (mood) is in Congress’ favour and if it performs well in Assembly polls, it would lead to national politics witnessing a transformation.

Congress Treasurer Maken will head the Haryana Screening Committee in which Lok Sabha Whip Tagore, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV are members.