Congress sets up screening committees for upcoming Assembly elections

New Delhi: Preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress on Thursday announced Screening Committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir with leaders like Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore and Madhusudan Mistry tasked to prepare a list of probable candidates for poll-bound states.
The setting up of four Screening Committees came a day after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said ‘mahaul’ (mood) is in Congress’ favour and if it performs well in Assembly polls, it would lead to national politics witnessing a transformation.
Congress Treasurer Maken will head the Haryana Screening Committee in which Lok Sabha Whip Tagore, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV are members.
The Maharashtra panel will be headed by senior leader Mistry with Odisha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and AICC Secretaries Mansoor Ali Khan and Dr Sirivella Prasad as members.
Senior leader Girish Chodankar will be the chairman of Jharkhand Screening Committee which has Bihar Congress leader Poonam Paswan and Uttarakhand leader Prakash Joshi as members.
Senior Punjab leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will head the Jammu and Kashmir panel which has senior Congress MP Anto Antony and AICC Secretary Sachin Rao as members.
Published 01 August 2024, 16:05 IST