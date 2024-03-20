Congress slams BJP govt over income inequality: 'Modi's Billionaire Raj more unequal than British Raj'

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over a report on income and wealth inequalities in India over a century, alleging that "Narendra Modi's Billionaire Raj" is now more unequal than even the British Raj.

Party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on March 18, leading global economists, including Thomas Piketty, published the report titled 'Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj.' with some extremely concerning findings.

"The bottom line is this: Narendra Modi's Billionaire Raj, nurtured by the Prime Minister to favour his friends and fund his party's campaigns, is now more unequal than even the British Raj," he alleged.

Ramesh said the share of national income earned by India's top 1 per cent is now at its highest historical levels and is among the highest globally.