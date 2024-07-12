Congress slams BJP govt over 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', says 'BJP murdering democracy every day'

New Delhi: Targeting the Modi government over its 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' announcement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that the ruling BJP was murdering democracy every day in the past ten years as it snatched away the self-respect of every poor and deprived section of the country.

Opposition parties RJD and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the chorus against the government notification on observing June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' with senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha urging the government to declare January 30 as "Mahatma Gandhi Hatya Diwas" so that one could discuss the ideology followed by the murderer, in a reference to Nathuram Godse who followed Hindutva.

In a lengthy statement on 'X', Kharge said, "BJP-RSS wants to abolish the Constitution and implement 'Manusmriti' so that the rights of Dalits, tribals and backward classes can be attacked. That is why they are insulting Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar by adding the word 'murder' to the sacred word Constitution."

He said Modi did not like talking about the Constitution when a BJP leader urinated on tribals in Madhya Pradesh or when the police forcibly cremates the Dalit daughter of Hathras.

"When every 15 minutes a major crime against Dalits takes place and every day 6 Dalit women are raped…When minorities are subjected to illegal bulldozer justice, in which 1.5 lakh houses are demolished in just 2 years and 7.38 lakh people are rendered homeless…When Manipur is in the grip of violence for the last 13 months and you do not even want to set foot there... then what is it if not murder of the Constitution?" he said.