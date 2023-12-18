Congress slams government, says 'dictatorship' in place after suspension of MPs

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "Modi decided to suspend more opposition MPs. Their demand was 'Shah must make a statement in parliament'. Gujarat Assembly extended to Parliament."

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also suspended for creating uproar in the house, said, "It is important to take the opposition along while running the House...but today's government has reached the the extreme level of dictatorship. They are wielding the stick of 'bahubalis' (musclemen). They have suspended everybody."

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a process for trampling upon the fundamental rights of the people by running a bulldozer over opposition power".

It shows the government does not want to run the House, he said, adding they have "stooped to such level" to hide the failures of the home minister. "No action has been taken against the BJP MP with whom this issue began. The opposition is raising the voice of the people who are asking Amit Shah why four people breached the security of Parliament despite him being a powerful home minister."

Congress leader K C Venugopal said Parliament has now become a place for suspensions not for discussion and debates. "With this attitude, they are ruining India's reputation abroad. India's goodwill comes from its 70-year-long track record as a robust democracy. With every such assault, they are putting us in the league of authoritarian regimes with dysfunctional legislatures and an overbearing executive," he said.

"We take it as a badge of honour to be suspended from Parliament at the hands of a fascist regime," he said. "Why stop at 92? Why don't you score a century in style? The people of India are watching, Mr. Modi. When you silence them in this brutal fashion, they will make their voice heard when it counts. If you silence us in Parliament, we will make every street echo in protest. That is our firm resolve. Jai Hind"

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "This is the 'Tyranny of Dictatorship' and it will get only worse if people do not wake up and raise their voice against this bulldozing of democracy," Tewari said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "This is the reality we are living with. It is shocking to see so many of my colleagues suspended for demanding accountability from the government in a parliamentary system! What is the point of a Parliament if Ministers do not wish to address it on issues of prime concern? Just to serve as a notice-board and rubber-stamp."