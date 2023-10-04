Congress slams govt for reducing NEET PG qualifying percentile to zero

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, 'The BJP's bumper loot offer has started in private medical colleges. The price of MD Radiology was Rs 3 crore last year and this year it has become Rs 11 crore. The price of MD Medicine increased to Rs 5 crore and MD Dermatology costs Rs 10 crore.'

Kumar said the move is aimed at befitting a few people and private medical colleges.