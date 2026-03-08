𝐏𝐌𝟓𝟔𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐌𝟐.𝟓 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥.



PM2.5—that is, particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers or lower measured in micrograms per cubic meter of air—has emerged as the cause for a severe environment-public health…