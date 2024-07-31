Congress slams govt's 'no data to establish correlation of death due to air pollution' reply in Rajya Sabha

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister of State responded to a question about the public health impact of air pollution by claiming that '[T]here are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution'. This is a shocking lie." "Earlier this month, a study published in the prestigious Lancet journal revealed that 7.2% of all deaths in India are associated with air pollution -- about 34,000 deaths each year in just 10 cities," he said.