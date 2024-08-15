Congress slams PM Modi for 'allotting 5th row seat to LoP Rahul Gandhi', says lack of respect for democratic traditions

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "sit in the fifth row" at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pettiness" and lack of respect for democratic traditions.

The opposition party's attack came after sources involved in organising of the event said all seating arrangements were done "as per the table of precedence".

They said it was decided this year that "Paris Olympics medal winners" would be honoured as special guests at the Independence Day celebrations.