<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> for not condemning over his remarks in the Lok Sabha on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis, calling it "a master class in self-boasts, cowardice and partisan dialogue-baazi".</p>.<p>Congress general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> also raised concerns over the prime minister’s reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the government’s handling of the crisis "catastrophic". He said the country still remembers the distressing visuals of migrant workers walking barefoot for hundreds of kilometres and "thousands died without oxygen".</p>.<p>In his address to the Lok Sabha, PM Modi had urged a united national approach to deal with the ongoing situation in West Asia, similar to the collective response seen during the pandemic.</p>.<p>The opposition party also demanded a detailed discussion on the crisis in Parliament, saying all sides should be given an opportunity to present their views.</p>.<p>"The Prime Minister's uncharacteristically short speech in the Lok Sabha today was, as usual, a master class in self-boasts, cowardice, and partisan dialogue-baazi," Ramesh said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Not a single word was uttered in condemnation of the continued US-Israeli air assaults on Iran. Iran's attack on the Gulf countries and the Strait of Hormuz are, to be sure, completely unacceptable - but so is the relentless bombing of Iran with the objective of regime change and state collapse," he added.</p>.'Why not advance BRICS+ summit?': Congress takes 'Vishwaguru' swipe at PM Modi over West Asia conflict.<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> echoed similar concerns, stating that the prime minister’s speech offered nothing new on the issue. "He informed the country about the situation, did not say anything new," she told reporters outside Parliament, according to the PTI.</p>.<p>"The notice we have given for discussion should happen so that we can also reply and all sides can put forward their views. It would be good if a discussion happens in Parliament," she added.</p>.<p>Reiterating India’s position, the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha that the country remains committed to peace and humanity, emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable solutions. He said India’s efforts are focused on de-escalation and ending hostilities in West Asia.</p>.<p>PM Modi also assured that the government is in constant contact with global suppliers to maintain oil and gas availability. He also said power plants have adequate coal stocks and that the country is well-prepared in terms of food security.</p>.<p>Drawing parallels with the pandemic period, the prime minister recalled how the government ensured affordable fertiliser for farmers despite global price spikes.</p>.<p>He noted that while urea prices had risen to Rs 3,000 per bag internationally during COVID-19-related supply disruptions, Indian farmers continued to receive it for less than Rs 300 per bag.</p>.India is well-equipped to handle energy, trade disruptions amid Iran war: PM Modi .<p>Modi urged citizens to remain united, patient and vigilant, cautioning against misinformation, black-marketing and hoarding. He also called on state governments to ensure strict monitoring and swift action against such practices.</p>.<p>Reacting further, Ramesh accused the prime minister of continuing his "bluster on India's economic growth record", referring to a recent warning by a former Chief Economic Advisor that growth during Modi’s tenure may have been significantly overestimated.</p>.<p>"The PM seems to believe that if he doesn't engage with this very credible and disturbing report, he can wish it away," he said. Ramesh also criticised the reference to the pandemic, reiterating that the government’s response had been deeply flawed.</p>.<p>"The PM's invocation of the COVID-19 pandemic is concerning. His government's response was uniquely catastrophic. The nation cannot forget the deeply depressing scenes which became all too normal then - lakhs of migrants walking barefoot to their homes, thousands dying from oxygen shortages, and millions left unemployed. We can only hope there is more preparedness this time," he said.</p>