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Congress slams PM Modi for not condemning US-Israel strike on Iran, calls his Lok Sabha address 'a master class on dialogue-baazi'

PM Modi, in the Lok Sabha, had urged a united national approach to deal with the ongoing situation in West Asia, similar to the collective response seen during the pandemic.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsUnited StatesCongressIranNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiPM ModiJairam Ramesh

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