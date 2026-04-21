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Congress slams PM Modi on women's quota, recalls Rahul Gandhi's 2018 letter

"Eight years later, the Prime Minister - keen to delay the implementation of reservations by linking it to delimitation - is still to act on this demand," Jairam Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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